Lagos Govt. takes 50 commercial vehicles off-road for safety

In a concerted effort to ensure road safety and regulatory compliance with the law, the Lagos State Government through its Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) has conducted a comprehensive enforcement operation on vehicles plying roads, impounding 50 commercial buses across the state.

The affected commercial vehicles were found to have failed to meet the prescribed minimum roadworthiness standards approved by law.

During the enforcement exercise which spanned various key locations including; Costain, Ikorodu road, Ojuelegba, Yaba, Oyingbo, Ikeja, and Ojodu Berger, the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) diligently scrutinised the commercial vehicles to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

These vehicles were discovered on Wednesday to have faulty brakes, wipers, lights, shocks and tyres, contravening the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Aside from this, the VIOs enlightened the drivers on dangers embedded in non-compliance, majority of which was the cause of road accidents.

Debunking the misconceptions about the VIS’s enforcement focus which was said to target more on private vehicles, the Director, Vehicle Inspection Services, Engr. Akin- George Fashola explained that the road worthiness compliance is no respecter of particular categories of vehicles, ‘it is expected to be implemented on all vehicles that ply Lagos roads’, he said.

Despite the professionalism displayed by VIS Officers during the operation, some defiant commercial vehicle drivers resisted to be apprehended and in the cause of their high headedness damaged the patrol vans belonging to the VIS command.

Arguing that such acts of defiance will not deter the state government from persisting in enforcement efforts until the prevalence of rickety vehicles is significantly reduced, the VIS Director advised all vehicle owners to adopt voluntary compliance with Roadworthiness requirements for safety of lives and property.

Fashola further reiterated that the VIS will continue to uphold its commitment to conducting fair and unbiased enforcement drives, urging all vehicle owners and operators to prioritize regular maintenance and adherence to roadworthiness standards to ensure the safety of all road users.