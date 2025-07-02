Lagos Govt suspenses enforcement on BRT’s corridors

The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary suspension of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane enforcement along the Eko Bridge and Odo Iya-Alaro corridors to ease traffic congestion caused by ongoing repairs on the Ifako Bridge expansion joint.

The directive, approved by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, is part of a strategic response aimed at reducing travel delays and alleviating pressure on motorists navigating major routes into the Lagos Mainland.

The suspension permits general vehicles temporary access to previously restricted BRT lanes during peak hours, especially along the affected corridors, to help absorb the traffic overflow resulting from the partial closure of the Ifako-bound carriageway of the Third Mainland Bridge.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Giwa explained that the move aligns with the state’s adaptive transportation strategy under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda, particularly its goals of sustainable traffic management and infrastructure modernization.

He emphasized that the suspension is temporary and conditional, urging all road users—particularly commercial buses and articulated vehicles—to continue complying with existing traffic and safety regulations to avoid additional disruptions.

“We are fully cognizant of the immense strain currently imposed on key ingress routes into the Lagos Mainland. Consequently, this tactical suspension of BRT lane enforcement is a calculated response designed to deliver immediate relief, reduce commuting time, and preserve the fluidity of vehicular movement throughout the duration of the bridge repairs,” Giwa said.

To support the directive, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has been mobilized to increase surveillance and maintain order along the affected routes. Additional personnel and traffic equipment have been deployed to prevent misuse of the suspension and to address any emerging traffic challenges.

Reaffirming the agency’s commitment, LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Bakare Oki-Olalekan, noted that operatives are fully prepared to enforce order and ensure smooth traffic flow.

“Our operatives are tactically deployed to monitor compliance, coordinate flow, and execute swift on-ground interventions as needed. We urge all road users to uphold traffic discipline and demonstrate civic responsibility as we collectively work to minimise disruptions during this period,” he stated.

Motorists are also encouraged to consider alternative routes, embrace public transport where possible, and stay updated through official traffic advisories via radio, digital platforms, and the LASTMA toll-free hotline: 0800-0052-7862 (0800-00LASTMA).