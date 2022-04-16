Lagos Govt. suspends toll collection on Lekki-Ikoyi bridge indefinitely

The Lagos State Government through Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has suspended the collection of toll at the Lekki- Ikoyi link bridge toll plaza indefinitely for further consultations with key stakeholders in the Eti-Osa Local Government and others.

LCC said that the suspension would also allow the toll collectors and stakeholders’ to address their concerns and arrive at a mutually favourable resolution on all issues raised by the residents and motorists.

The company had earlier fixed resumption of toll collection on the bridge for April 16th, 2022, but the move had been met with resistance from the residents, claiming that the timing was wrong.

In a statement released by LCC, the company’s Managing Director, Yomi Omomuwasan, stated that the shift would give customers more time to register for the electronic devices.

Omomuwasan stressed that the decision was taken after several engagements with critical stakeholders particularly the Lekki residents association.

“As a responsible organisation, we must take full cognisance of everyone within the axis. Therefore, we want to continue with the ongoing engagements with our stakeholders.

“The preparatory operations to resume tolling on the Bridge have been smooth so far, and we are grateful to all the key stakeholders for their cooperation. The planned commencement of toll collection has now been postponed, allowing more of our customers to register for the electronic toll devices to enable seamless passages at the toll plaza.”

It would be recalled that a series of meetings were held recently between the management of LCC and key stakeholders, including residents’ associations.

The first of such meetings was presided over by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after which LCC and the residents’ associations met on two occasions.

