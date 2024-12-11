Lagos Govt. suspends red-line rail indefinitely over mechanical faults

The Lagos State Government through its Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has suspended the red-line rail operations indefinitely over mechanical faults.

It said that the mechanical team have been deployed to correct faults detected on the red-line from Agbado to Oyingbo.

Suspension of the transport facility by the government came barely two months after it commenced commercial operations.

Before the commercial operations kicked off, the facility had been forced to undergo final check for eight months after it was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on February 29.

Spokesperson for the agency, Kola Ojelabi, in a chat with newsmen, said the line is having a mechanical issue that is why it’s not operating.

Asked when the red line will resume operations, he said the engineers are working on it, adding that they will resume when the engineers’ advice the fault has been resolved.

It would be recalled that service took off with two services at the morning and two at evening peaks, culminating in four shuttles per day, which it intends to upscale as operations improve on the corridor, which is projected to be a major cash cow with the huge population of passengers transiting from Agbado to Oyingbo.

The service is projected to carry about 500,000 passengers daily and about 1.5 million daily at the completion of the second phase, which will see the service terminate at Onikan, from where it will join the state’s premier mass transit, the Lagos Blue Line.