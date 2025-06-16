Lagos Govt. suspends planning approval for property along Coastal road

The Lagos State Government has announced the immediate suspension of Planning Approvals for property along the portion of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal road in the state.

It stated that the suspension of Planning Approvals along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road was necessary to address the impacts of the project on the State’s Physical Development Plans in the area.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide in Alausa on Monday.

According to him, the project had significantly impacted the just concluded Ode-Omi Action Area Plan as well as the ongoing Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan and Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan that are at various stages of preparation.

” As a result of the effects of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road on our Development Plans, it is germane to review the situation on ground and align it with the Development Plans to forestall any further distortion now or in the nearest future. In this connection, it is equally important to temporarily suspend Planning Approvals in the axis until further notice, ” he said.

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, has been mandated to carry out this suspension order until it is directed otherwise.

He emphasised that the Lagos State Government remained steadfast in its commitment to an organised, livable, inclusive, and sustainable built environment, while assuring that the State was well positioned to reap the many benefits of the inter-state Coastal Highway.