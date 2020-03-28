Lagos Govt. suspends Marine Bridge repair works over coronavirus outbreak

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has suspended planned four months closure of Marine Bridge for repairs until further notice after cases of coronavirus increased in the state.

Closure of Marine bridge for repairs was earlier scheduled to start from 8.00 pm on Saturday, 28th March, 2020 to Saturday, 15th August, 2020.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement on Saturday, hinged the decision to suspend the repair works on the need to maintain social distancing during outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic at every construction site in Lagos.

While arguing that the suspension will curb the spread of the virus, Oladeinde said a new date for the planned repair works on the bridge will be communicated in due course.

“Lagosians are advised to stay at home and maintain social distancing, except the trip is very essential”, the statement added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transportation had disclosed that the construction works by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing include the replacement of the worn-out Elastomeric Bearing and Expansion of the Metallic joints on the bridge; construction of Drain Gully; Jacketing; Skin repairs of the Piers and laying of Asphalt.

“The repair works, which will span a duration of 20 weeks, will be done in two phases to ease traffic movements. The first half of the construction works will last for the first 10 weeks, thereafter, the second half would commence equally and last for 10 weeks”.

“The closure has been slated between 8.00pm and 8.00 am daily to ensure there is a smooth and uninterrupted flow of the repair works, therefore, road users are advised to comply with the traffic diversions to minimize inconveniences in movements, as they will be allowed to ply only the available sides of the roads while the construction works last”, it added.

Lagos State Government, therefore, appealed to residents, especially motorists plying the corridors, to bear the pains as the project is being executed for their safety and seamless movements that will meet the transportation needs of the larger populace.