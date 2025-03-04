Lagos Govt. suspends Lekki truck call-up over union disagreement

Weeks after impounding 11 trucks over non-compliance, the Lagos State Government has suspended enforcement of the E-call-up system, around the Lekki-Epe corridor, to allow dialogues between the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and other transport unions with its members.

This move came after intense lobbying by petroleum tanker drivers, represented by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and truckers under the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), who urged the government to put the system on hold to allow for wider consultations with their members.

The government’s decision was finalized during a meeting led by Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Commissioner of Transportation, and attended by key stakeholders, including Olawale Musa, the leader of NUPENG.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation on Thursday, the government explained that this move aims to facilitate further consultations between the union leaders and their members regarding the efficient management of truck movements on the state’s highways.

According to the statement, “Rising from the meeting which was held at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State, the Ministry yielded to the request of the Union leaders, ( NUPENG, IPMAN, NARTO, and PTD) to suspend enforcement of the e-call-up system to allow them further engagement with their members.”

“The union leaders promised to ensure parking compliance by their members while the engagement meetings is ongoing whilst the Ministry will enforce in the event of a violation of the promise”

“All parties agreed with the importance of the e-call-up system as the best solution for managing truck movement along the Lekki-Epe corridor”.