Lagos Govt. suspends Lekki-Epe road repair ahead yuletide

The Lagos State Government has ordered contractors working on the Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Expressway rehabilitation project to suspend all activities from Thursday, December 4, 2025, and resume in January 2026 to ease traffic flow during the festive season.

The directive affects the stretch between the Admiralty Way Junction and the Jubilee Bridge in Ajah, where ongoing repairs have contributed to congestion along the corridor.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced this yesterday during an inspection tour of the affected sections, alongside officials from the Ministry of Transportation, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, representatives of Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), and the contractor, CRCC.

Osiyemi said the temporary suspension was necessary to prevent heavy gridlock and ensure smooth vehicular movement during the Yuletide period, which typically attracts visitors from across the country and beyond.

“The suspension of rehabilitation work on this axis has become necessary to ward off the attendant gridlock, aimed at creating seamless vehicular movement during the festive season,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has concluded plans to commence regulated bus operations on the Lekki–Epe corridor on December 8, 2025.

LAMATA announced that 229 high- and medium-capacity buses will be deployed in the first phase of the Lekki–Epe Bus Reform Scheme, operating routes including Ajah–CMS/Marina, Ajah–Obalende, Ajah–Oshodi, Ajah–Berger, and Ajah–Iyana Ipaja.

The buses, painted in Lagos’ standard blue-and-white colours, will be equipped with QR-enabled PTCS verification stickers, unique identification codes, and Touch and Pay (TAP) facilities for seamless transactions.

According to the transport agency, the initiative is designed to improve safety, enhance commuter comfort, and enforce operational discipline along the corridor, ensuring a more reliable and efficient travel experience for all road users.

“This first phase, deploying 229 buses, will ultimately be extended to Epe,” the agency stated, noting that one operator will run express services while others will operate stage-by-stage services to ensure broad commuter coverage.

With roadworks paused and regulated bus operations set to begin, the state government aims to create a more efficient travel experience for millions of commuters along the Lekki–Epe axis during the festive season and beyond.