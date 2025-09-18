Lagos Govt. suspends land reclaiming exercise over safety concerns

Determined to ensure safety of Lagosians, the State Government has suspended all land reclamation projects across the state with or without Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval and drainage clearance.

According to the government, all approved Reclamation Projects across the State must be submitted for proper Documentation and Monitoring, while all on-going and intending ones must be subjected to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process with issuance of Approval and Drainage Clearance from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the government decision on Thursday by the Director of Public Affairs for the Ministry, Kunle Adeshina, and made available to The Guild.

He said: “Failure to comply with this directive within the next 7 DAYS will leave the Ministry with no other option than to deploy appropriate machineries to decommission the reclaimed sites including excavation and removal of fill and reconnecting of already blocked water channels on the Lagoon amongst others”.

Wahab also warned that the State government will effect the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved and or are found on the site of such illegality after the expiration of the 7 days warning.

He expressed grave concern about the proliferation of reclamation activities on Wetlands, Floodplains and the Lagoons across the State.

He identified locations where such acts are prevalent to include Parkview, Banana Island, Osborne, other parts of Ikoyi, Victoria Island Extension, Lekki, Ajah, Ikorodu, Oworonshoki, Lagos Mainland, Ojo and Badagry axis, without consideration of the adverse Impacts on the Environment and the Wellbeing and Safety of the good people of the State.

The Commissioner stressed that the indiscriminate Reclamation projects are being executed without requisite Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Approvals and Drainage Clearance from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

According to him: “While reclamation may provide space for Housing and Infrastructure redevelopment, it also poses significant Environmental and Social risks including increased vulnerability to flooding, coastal erosion, disruption of livelihood (especially fishing), loss of wetlands and biodiversity, constriction of the Lagoons and their capacity, impairment of water quality amongst others”

He was of the opinion that with the low-lying topography of Lagos State and its fragile ecosystem, the State Government cannot afford to allow this indiscriminate reclamation of the Lagoons, Wetlands and floodplains to continue unabated.