Lagos Govt. suspends BRT operations over 22yrs old female passenger death

The Lagos State Government has directed operators of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to suspend their operations indefinitely pending when they consider the atmosphere is safe for operations across the state.

The government allegedly said that there were plans by some youths to attack the buses and the driver’s, as part of the exercise to express their displeasure over death of a passenger.

This development, it was learnt, became necessary after a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, who board one of the BRT buses, was allegedly killed and body dumped on the road.

In a memo said to have been sent to all operators through the Ministry of Transportation, the government was said to have told the operators that it could not guarantee 100 percent protection at the moment.

A staff to one of the operators, who confirmed the development to our correspondent, said that the decision was handed down by the state government to them and that they were mandated to adhere strictly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

