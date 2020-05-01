Lagos Govt., SUBEB member to discuss public servant development via Instagram live

By Idowu Abdullahi,

As Lagos State joins the world to celebrate Workers Day, Lagos State Commissioner for Training, Establishment, and Pension, Ajibola Ponnle and a member of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dayo Isreal, will be discussing strategies and importance of public servants continuous training to aid their delivery to the country.

The program scheduled for 5:30 pm will afford the commissioners the opportunity to enlighten hundreds of thousand participants on the importance of continuous training and development for employees, a key vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration and the progress made by the state government in staff training.

Isreal, in an update through a post on his social media page on Friday, said the program was designed as part of activities to commemorate the 2020 Workers Day in Lagos which was devoid of March past due to coronavirus outbreak.

The host, who is also a motivational speaker, added that several workers’ interest topics would be discussed in appreciating civil servants’ contribution towards the development of the country with Lagos as a focal point.

“The Lagos State Commissioner for Training, Establishment, and Pension, Ajibola Ponnle, will be speaking on a digital program called CovInspiration Digital Series – featuring online interviews and conversations with leading minds on topics relating to self-development, career upscaling, and business growth to discuss the importance of Continuous Training and Development for Public Sector Employees as part of activities to commemorate the 2020 Workers Days in Lagos State,” he wrote.

Until her appointment, Poonle, was the Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), with prior experience in KPMG and BA Tobacco.

Despite the coronavirus induced lockdown, the Commissioner has introduced various e-training for public sector officials and pensioners to facilitate development needed from the 21st-century public sector employees.