Lagos Govt. strengthens resilience strategy adoption across councils

As part of measures to ensure the Lagos Resilience Strategy (LRS) is adopted for grassroots development, the State Government has further engaged 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) and asked that they include the strategy in their agenda for the council transformation.

The State Government through its Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) said that the council adoption would relieve and aid desired and even development across the state.

Aside from that, the government noted that the council adoption of this strategy would further strengthen the State’s ability to manage stresses, shocks, and other challenges in the best possible ways.

The councils were engaged and asked to adopt as well as implement the strategy during a forum organised by LASRO for the Heads of Budget departments for the 57 Local Governments and (LCDA) yesterday.

Addressing the participant at the forum in Ikeja, the Lagos State Chief Resilience Officer, Dr. Folayinka Dania, added that their adoption would help the state in maximizing its potential for growth and development.

She explained that the LRS was the State’s and Nigeria’s first urban resilience strategy document, and it articulates an integrated approach to addressing shocks and stresses Lagos experiences or might experience in the future.

While urging members of the forum to participate actively in imbibing the State’s resilience strategy, the CRO noted that their suggestions and recommendations could birth robust ideas capable of enhancing the State’s resilience.

She said: “We are here today to intimate Lagos State, Local Governments, and Local Councils’ officials on resilience and how the Lagos Resilience Strategy can be adopted at the Local Government Level in line with our objectives and goals.

“We will discuss the different attributes that constitute the building blocks of the strategy and how they could impact projects and programmes that are being implemented across the board. We will also identify challenges to the implementation of planned projects and programmes; and proffer strategies to mitigate these challenges.”

“I, therefore, enjoin you to fully participate to ensure a thorough understanding of the Lagos Resilience Strategy document; and how we can work together to improve Lagos’ resilience.”

Dania, meanwhile, commended the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the commitment of his administration to build a stronger, resilient state.

Also speaking, Director, Lagos State Bureau of Statistics, Bashir Oseni-Ope, said there was the need to regularly key into various government platforms of data management such as Eko360, Demographic Dividends, and Open data (vital data) digital forum by Lagos State Government – which are efforts aimed at ensuring good governance in the State.

The Director, Economic Planning Department at the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budge, Banjo Ogunshola, noted that since the people were the direct beneficiaries of any government initiatives, it is very necessary to truly engage them in the process so as to make the strategy more effective.

He further commended the government for deploying resources to implement sustainable projects that will help the State to mitigate against future shocks and challenges, adding that the effort was helping the State to advance in delivering its goals and objectives.

In his remarks, the Head Planning, Budget, Research and Statistics in Ikorodu, Olugbenga Giwa, said the government, through the implementation of its resilience Strategy is committed to building a State that is efficient, innovative, and inclusive; a State that survives, adapts and grows sustainably in spite of its multifaceted challenges.

In his contribution, the Head of Budget, Ojo Local Government, Lookman Onitiri, noted that the Lagos Resilience Strategy initiatives were helpful in mitigating against the adverse effect of shocks and stresses, noting that this will help in cascading resilience strategy across Local Governments in the State.

He, however, advised the government to do more by availing Local Governments of the needed funding opportunities to further help the State to meet the 21st century goal for a resilient City.

