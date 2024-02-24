Concerned by the.need to institute best global practices into mining sector, the Lagos State Government has begun to introduce measures that could optimize mining operations across the state.

Part of the measures include mining operators strict adherence to safety protocols, environmental regulations, and industry-specific requirements.

Aside from that, the government has engaged a savvy consulting firm to coordinate collections and enforcement of haulage fees from mining operators in the state.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Office of Mineral Resources, aims to streamline mining activities in accordance with current operational standards.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy and Mineral Resources, Abiola Olowu, disclosed this yesterday while addressing stakeholders at the Ministry in Ikeja.

Oluwu, during the engagement, underscored the pivotal role of the consultants in haulage fees enforcement, saying this will enhance efficiency among operators.

The Special Advisor added that it would ensure mining operators compliance with regulatory standards within the sector.

Emphasizing the importance of adherence to operational guidelines, Olowu reiterated the need for miners and truck drivers to prioritize adherence to safety protocols, environmental regulations, and industry-specific requirements.

Also, governor’s aide outlined meticulous criteria for selecting consultant for the haulage fees enforcement.