Lagos Govt. stops dredging operations over contravention in Ikorodu

The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, has halted operations of some dredging firms operating on the waterways in Ikorodu Local Government for allegedly not complying with the rules and regulations guiding their activities in the state.

As gathered, the firms were stopped by the State Government following a series of petitions received by the State Government from residents who have raised concerns over the impact of their operations on the communities.

The Special Adviser to governor on Mineral Resources, Olowu Abiola, who issued the stop work during an inspection tour of the locations, disclosed that the order was given by the governor, to restore sanity across the affected communities.

Olowu, yesterday, noted that the action was a response to a tip-off received at the Ministry on the illegal activities of some dredgers and the threats that they pose to residents and the environment.

Olowu explained that dredgers are the major cause of some environmental issues in the State and that the ‘stop work’ order becomes necessary to curb the activities of dredgers and protect the environment from further pollution and dilapidation.

The Special Adviser stressed that the the main priority of this Sanwo-Olu-Led-Administration is the safety of the people, that’s why the ministry is doing everything within its jurisdiction to ensure that dredging activities are done lawfully.”

Earlier, the head of the Sand Mining department in the ministry, Emillio Cardoso, lamented how the activities of the dredging companies had been affecting every member of their host communities.

He said ‘’We want the dredging companies to know that whatever you’re doing in Lagos, you must register with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, it is our business to know who is working on our land because the government is responsible and accountable to the populace”.

Cardoso reiterated that the government does not intend to destroy anybody’s property/business, advising dredgers to visit the Ministry so that they can be enlightened accordingly.

Some residents of Ipakodo in Ikorodu who narrated the activities of the dredgers and their effects, specifically noted the havoc which dredgers had done to some roads within the area, leaving the roads in very bad shape.

They appealed to the State Government to compel dredgers, especially those whose activities are inimical to the environment, to be socially responsible to their host communities.

