Lagos Govt. steps up waste removal despite diesel price hike

Despite hike in diesel prices, the Lagos State Government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has intensified it’s operations, removing refuse and other wastes to ensure that every part of the state remain clean.

LAWMA has also put it’s said PSP operators on their toes, to work around obvious challenges, and render better services irrespective of assigned days to the people for the common good of all.

According to the agency, the hike in diesel cost would not be allowed to prevent Lagosians from getting the desire services LAWMA needed to render to the good people of the state.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, disclosed the measures taken and assured residents of Lagos that the agency is determined to cart away all refuse generated during and after the Sallah celebrations, to leave the city sustainably clean.

Odumboni stated that the various operational districts have been properly positioned, to cope seamlessly with the increased volume of waste, expected from residents around the city.

According to him: “We are well aware that the Sallah period will leave us with tons and tons of waste to evacuate. Be assured that we are fully prepared and equipped for the task. It is not the first time we will be doing it; we will do it again and even better this time.

“Our various operational districts have been properly positioned and empowered to tackle the expected task. This is just to assure you that LAWMA is fully prepared for that challenge”, he stressed.

Speaking further, he noted that despite the persisting challenge of exhorbitant diesel cost, LAWMA was scaling hurdles to deliver, and has put the PSP operators on their toes, to work around the obvious challenge, and render service irrespective of assigned days to the people for the common good of all.

Odumboni noted that part of the extra measures put in place for a dirt-free celebration, include mass distribution of trash bags at praying grounds, for the muslim faithful to properly bag their waste, especially animal waste, adding that a newspaper publication of the names and contacts of LAWMA officials, has also been done, for residents to get across for prompt service intervention.

He urged residents to observed the festivities with moderation and piety, in line with spiritual injunctions, urging them to desist from dumping wastes indiscriminately on road medians, canals, uncompleted buildings and other unauthorized locations.

The LAWMA boss also stated that the Authority’s management team had been assigned to different locations around the metropolis, to monitor the environment during the period, urging residents to call the agency’s toll-free lines 07080601020 or 617, to request for prompt attention.

While wishing happy celebrations, he appealed to Lagosians to shun all acts capable of negative impact on the environment, stressing that every resident had a duty to be consciously involved in fostering a sustainable and hygienic environment.

