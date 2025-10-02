Lagos Govt. staff promises 10 caregiving homes infrastructure support

The Lagos State Public Service has promised welfare and infrastructure support for caregiving homes to facilitate quality services for less privileged persons.

The agency disclosed that the initiative which has been scheduled as part of activities to mark the 2025 edition of its annual Service Week celebration, stated that the initiative will aid a conducive environment where the caregivers can carry out their tasks effectively and also provide dividends of democracy for the indigent persons.

The Head of Public Service, Bode Agoro, stated that the measure, stipulated for 10 private caregiving establishments in the state, is in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S plus agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to provide good governance for the needy residents in the metropolis.

Agoro, during a press briefing on the seven-day event, held at the agency’s conference room in the state’s Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Thursday, informed that the event will cater for five orphanages, two elderly homes, and three special children establishments.

The homes include: Royal Palm Orphanage situated at Iyana Era, Otto Awori, Ibiam Kids Orphanage in Alagbado, Olive Booms in Oke-Ira Nla, Ajah, Sisters in the Deen situated in Ogba area of Ikeja and Hope for Africa, Ajao Estate, all disclosed as orphanages.

The initiative would also be held in Winiseph Care Home, Omole Phase 1 and Mariam Akindele Senior Citizens Home, both identified as elderly caregiving homes.

The Public Service also relayed that special children’s home for the welfare are: Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care Treatment Home in Akoka, Yaba, Peculiar Saint Orphanages, Badore, Ajah, as well as Diamond Centre for Children Ling with Disabilities located in Command Road, Ipaja.

All activities to mark this year’s annual event will commence on Friday 3rd till Thursday 9th, October.