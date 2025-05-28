Lagos Govt. spends N8.4bn on sponsoring 143 festivals, events

To increase the numbers of tourists visiting Lagos annually particularly during the month of December, the State Government has disclosed that N8.4 billion was spent on sponsoring 143 festivals and events across the state

Aside from that, the state government has issued endorsement letters to over 124 event organizers, promising to support their efforts in seeking sponsorship for their various initiatives across the state.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, disclosed this on Wednesday during the ministerial press briefing which was also attended by the Special Adviser to the Governor, Idris Aregbe, in Ikeja.