Lagos Govt. spends N1M per COVID-19 patient daily

The Lagos State Government has released the details of daily spending on coronavirus infections in the state, saying it spends between N100,000 and N1m daily to treat a severe coronavirus patient across its isolation centers.

It explained that though it is difficult to calculate the exact amount expend on treatment protocols for a patient of the deadly respiratory disease, the figure given remains a rough estimate in explaining the rationale behind constant campaigns for residents to take safety precautions seriously.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, revealed that the state government spends about N100,00 daily for mild and moderate cases, while it costs about N500,000 and N1m to treat a patient with serious or intensive COVID-19 case.

Speaking during a briefing to provide an update on efforts being taking by the state in managing COVID-19 on Thursday, Abayomi noted the cost of feeding, accommodation, the services provided by the healthcare givers among others were factored in the treatment protocols before arriving at the rough estimate.

He disclosed that 60 percent of the positive COVID-19 cases in Lagos were shared among five local councils of Eti-Osa, Alimosho, Kosofe, Ikeja, and Oshodi-Isolo.

The commissioner further revealed that the state government would be increasing bed capacity of its isolation center by 220-bed space, as a 70-bed space would be commissioned today at Ajao-Estate while another 150-bed space would be unveiled next week in Yaba.

He warned residents against patronising laboratories not accredited by the state government to carry out COVID-19 test, maintaining that not all labs can conduct Coronavirus tests. He further said that more private labs would be accredited to join the seven already approved. He disclosed that the seven labs have conducted 1538 tests in the last 14 days.

Abayomi, however, stated that the state hopes to reach its peak in rising COVID-19 cases in August, which would then be followed by a flattening of the curve and decrease.

Lagos State has remained the epicenter of the diseases in Nigeria with 13,543 confirmed cases, 2,036 active cases, 2,476 admitted cases, 9,066 recovery cases in community, 2,075 discharged cases, and 192 fatalities as at the time of filing this report.