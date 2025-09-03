Lagos Govt. slashes rail fare for second year anniversary

To celebrate two successful years of providing safe, reliable, and efficient transportation to millions of Lagos commuters, the Lagos State Government has approved a significant 50% reduction in fares on the Blue Line trains.

This special fare cut is designed as a gesture of appreciation to loyal customers who have supported the Rail Mass Transit system since its launch, making daily commutes across the city faster and more convenient.

The discounted fare will take effect on Thursday, September 4, offering commuters a chance to enjoy more affordable travel across the Blue Line.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluseun Osiyemi, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Highlighting the achievements recorded since the launch of the Rail Mass Transit Blue Line in 2023, Osiyemi stated that the rail system has safely transported millions of passengers, running trains every ten minutes to ease daily commutes across Lagos.

In these two years, the commissioner noted, the Blue Line has carried more than five million passengers safely, without a single accident.

Osiyemi added that trains now run every ten minutes, making over 90 trips each day, journeys he noted once took much longer have become faster and easier.

The commissioner emphasized that these achievements demonstrate how dedication and purpose can build systems that genuinely serve the people.

According to him, “Two years ago, we took a bold step with the launch of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line. Today, as I look back on how far we have come, I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude.

“I want to thank you for the trust and support you have shown. This project belongs to all of us, and it is your belief in a greater Lagos that makes progress possible.

“To mark this second anniversary, I am pleased to announce a 50% reduction in fares on the Blue Line for tomorrow Thursday, September 4, 2025. If you have not yet experienced the Blue Line, I encourage you to take a ride and see what we have built together.

“Our journey is far from over. Step by step, we are creating the Lagos we all desire, building a city where moving around is easier, safer, and faster.