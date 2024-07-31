Lagos Govt. shuts down three churches, eight others over pollution 

In its ongoing efforts to combat environmental violations, the Lagos State Government through its Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), has shut down no fewer than three religious centers and eight hotels and lounges for violating noise pollution standards in the state.

The churches and hospitality businesses were sealed during an enforcement exercise led by LASEPA in Epe and lbeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

The General Manager, LASEPA, Tunde Ajayi, who led the enforcement exercise, noted that the establishments were sealed after failing to comply with environmental regulations despite prior warnings.

He stressed that the agency would not hesitate to enforce the law on any establishment contravening environmental regulations.

Ajayi, meanwhile, urged all businesses to take responsibility for their environmental impact and work with the State government to create a sustainable and better future for Lagos residents.

According to him, “The comprehensive enforcement operation resulted in the temporary shutdown of establishments that continued to flout LASEPA’s directives.

“The affected establishments include Procare Hotel, Assemblies of God Nigeria Arena of Miracles, The Christ Apostolic Church, Winners Supermarket, Ebighebi House of Yahweh, Sapphire Grill, Fortune Effeveur Nigeria Ltd, Jata Hotel and Event, Glitterati Bar and Restaurant, VW Hotels, New Travellers Lounge and Bar, Prime Extra Club and Prime Food”.