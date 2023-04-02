Lagos Govt. shuts third mainland bridge section for repair works

The Lagos State Government has shut a lane on the Third Mainland Bridge for rehabilitation process of a failed section, to ease travel time on the facility in the state.

It said that the lane would be close to vehicular movement between 9:00am to 4:00pm on Sunday, 2ndApril, 2023, to allow proper repair works on the bridge.

The Commissioner for transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement released yesterday, explained that traffic will be diverted from one lane to another lane at the identified failed asphaltic sections on the Bridge.

He stressed that this was expedient to solve tailbacks along the bridge at the peak periods as a result of the failed sections.

Oladeinde assured that the State’s Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA would be fully on ground to direct traffic to ameliorate the inconveniences. The statement implored Motorists to be patient as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone.

According to the statement, in reference to the notification received for the readiness of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation to repair the identified failed/peeled asphaltic sections of the Third Mainland Bridge, the Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion plan for the rehabilitation process which is between 9:00am to 4:00pm tomorrow, Sunday, 2ndApril, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

