Lagos Govt. shuts school over 4yrs old pupil’s defilement

The Lagos State Government has shut down Greater Scholars International School in Ajah axis of the state over defilement of a four-year-old pupil.

The pupil was reportedly defiled by the school’s security guard, David James, under the guise of cleaning her up during the school hours.

The school was shut yesterday, barely our months after the James allegedly perpetrated the act within the school remises in the state.

It was learnt that 23-year-old has since been arraigned for the offence and remanded by B.O. Osunsanmi of Magistrate’s Court 1, Ogba, on one count of sexual assault.

The pupil’s parents, Mr and Mrs Olusola, had on May 25, 2023, called on the state government to shut down the school.

Placards-wielding concerned persons including friends, family members and representatives of non-governmental organisations stormed the school and demanded justice for the child while also calling for the closure of the school.

The victim’s father, Olusola, welcomed the development saying, “This means Lagos State Government is working and is willing to do the right thing. We are happy that justice will be served.”

He said the ongoing court case would resume on September 4, 2023.

