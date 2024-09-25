Lagos Govt. shuts RCCG, Celestial churches, others over pollution

In a decisive move to address noise pollution and environmental violations, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has stepped up its enforcement against pollution, sealing several establishments in Ikeja, Mushin, Gbagada, and Maryland.



Some of the sealed establishments are: Vital Products Limited, A & P Nigeria Limited, Polite Anchorage and Suites, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Terrag Inn Apartment, Evening Class Guest House, Celestial Church of God, and a printing press.



According to LASEPA, these sealed establishments were found in breach of environmental regulations despite previous warnings.



The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Babatunde Ajayi after the operation on Wednesday emphasized the agency’s commitment to a zero-tolerance stance on non-compliance with environmental laws.



“We will not tolerate non-compliance with our regulations,” Ajayi said



Additionally, he stated that all businesses must recognize their environmental responsibilities and collaborate with the State government to ensure a cleaner, more sustainable Lagos.



This enforcement operation demonstrates LASEPA’s dedication to maintaining Lagos State’s status as a leading hub of excellence and a pace-setter State committed to ensuring a clean and sustainable environment for all residents.