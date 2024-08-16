Lagos Govt. shuts RCCG, Celestial churches, nine others for contravention 

As part of measures to restore normalcy across Lagos communities, the State Government has shut down the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) parish and Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) parish in the Lekki axis for contravening pollution standards in the state.

Aside from the two, the state government also closed nine business outlets across Eti-Osa and Ibeju-Lekki Local Governments for violating the laws on pollution.

The nine agencies shut down through the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) were Hook Grill & Lounge, Oluwatobiloba bakery, Quinox hotel, Ebekuo hotel, Homely hotel, Grandplay hotel, City Nest hotel, Time Oak hotel, and Noah’s Ark hotel.

The agency, while shutting down the establishments yesterday, disclosed the action was against noise, air pollution, and other environmental violations in Victoria Island, Lagos Island, Sangotedo, Ajah, and Lekki Phase 1 areas of Lagos State.

In a statement released on its official social media handle, General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, noted that the religious centers and businesses were sealed after several warnings.

He added: “Despite prior warnings, several establishments were sealed off for non-compliance with environmental regulations during the comprehensive operation.

The LASEPA boss, who emphasized the importance of businesses complying with environmental standards, reiterated the agency’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and harmonious environment for Lagos residents.

Meanwhile, Ajayi warned residents and business owners that the agency would not hesitate to take action against any establishment that fails to comply with environmental regulations.

He urged all businesses to take responsibility for their environmental impact and work with the state government to create a better future for Lagos.

“LASEPA remains resolute in its commitment to rigorously enforcing the State’s Environmental laws 2017, ensuring compliance, and achieving a clean and sustainable environment befitting Lagos State’s status as the nation’s Center of Excellence”, he added.