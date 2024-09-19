Lagos Govt. shuts popular Idera market over poor hygiene

As part of enforcing proper hygiene within the Lagos metropolis, the State Government through its Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has sealed the popular Idera market in Oshodi axis for contravening environmental laws.

It noted that the filth and indiscriminate dumping of refuse around the Idera market area prompted the closure.

The government stated that the closure would ensure adherence to environmental cleanliness across registered markets in the state.

The Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olaniyi Cole (retd) led the enforcement team to the market for the sealing

According to him, ‘‘our operatives stationed across the Oshodi division during routine market monitoring identified the filth, unhygienic practices and indiscriminate dumping of refuse around the Idera Market area which prompted us to seal off the market until further notice’’.

Cole decried the unimpressive level of hygiene at the market which he described as capable of causing illnesses and disease outbreaks to market vendors and buyers alike, just as he emphasized that markets must imbibe hygienic practices to prevent the spread of diseases.

He also highlighted how the market leadership was unable to provide a valid waste collection contract, citing this infraction as the lead cause of refuse heaps in the market.

The LAGESC boss, meanwhile, stressed that the state has an acceptable level of hygiene and would not allow any violation.

Cole warned that market found violating the environmental standard will be sealed off until total compliance is achieved, saying our officers are stationed across Lagos markets to monitor any infractions.

Reiterating the carpet ban on the sales, distribution, and usage of Styrofoam packs in the state, Cole also highlighted the resolve of the Agency to deal decisively with marketers found culpable in this regard, affirming that the display of wares for sale on road setbacks, lay-bys, medians, verges, kerbs which constitute street trading and hawking remains banned in the metropolis.