As part of concerted efforts geared towards activating the removal of environmental infractions to make Lagos habitable for business, the State Government has shuts down Mushin main market and demolished shanties erected around Apongbon areas of Lagos Island axis of the state.

The closure of the market after it’s leadership was unable to manage their waste and removal of shanties around Apongbon were effected by the Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance and Environmental Assessment Departments of the State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources in a joint operation with the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI.

After the exercise, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said ‘‘this joint operation with KAI is part of a structured enforcement plan to rid the State of environmental infractions as plans are ongoing to remodel strategic areas in the State for Youths and Sports development and above all, make Lagos habitable for all to do business and sanitise our markets alike’’.

Corroborating the Commissioner’s comments, the newly-appointed Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olaniyi Cole (retd) said, ‘‘we want to assure you that no stones would be left unturned in achieving general environment cleanliness which would make other States in Nigeria envious of Lagos’’.

The Corps Marshal also read the riot act to street traders in the habit of displaying wares for sale in traffic via lay-bys, setbacks, medians, verges, kerbs, pedestrian bridges as he warned that the ban on street trading in the State is still effective.

Cole enjoined Lagos residences to be in possession of a valid waste collection contract with a Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA-approved PSP operator for proper waste evacuation and onward disposal at the landfills.

The LAGESC boss, meanwhile, vowed that defaulters will face a hard time in the courts when apprehended for indiscriminate waste disposal.