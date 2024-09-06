Lagos Govt. shuts mosque, six others for polluting communities

In a decisive move to address noise and other environmental violations throughout Lagos State, the government through the Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), has intensified its enforcement against pollution, sealing several establishments in Alausa Ikeja, Ogba, Surulere, Sabo Yaba, Ebute Metta, and Shomolu.

Some of the sealed establishments included; 12 Meals Lounge, Bel Papyrus, Grand Hyatt, Oluwatoyin Mosque, MultiStyle Supermarket ,Special bread bakery and Understanding Bar, all of which were found in breach of environmental regulations despite previous warnings.

The General Manager LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, after the exercise on Friday, noted that the agency’s commitment to strict enforcement of environmental laws.

“We will not tolerate non-compliance with our regulations,” Dr. Ajayi stated. “All businesses must recognize their environmental responsibilities and collaborate with the State government to ensure a noiseless cleaner and more sustainable Lagos that is safer.”

This enforcement operation underscores LASEPA’s dedication to maintaining Lagos State’s status as a leading hub of excellence and a pace setter State committed to ensuring a clean and sustainable environment for all residents.