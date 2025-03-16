Lagos Govt. shuts Independence bridge for emergency repairs

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut and divert traffic for the emergency repairs of the Independence/Mekwen bridge, as a measure to protect motorists plying axis.

The repair works, according to the government, will be carried out on the inbound Marina/CMS route for over two months, to retire the facility to its previous standard.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, the State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the emergency repair of the bridge is scheduled from Wednesday, March 19, to Monday, May 26, 2025.

He said during the repairs, the section of the road from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) through Bonny Camp Bridge down to Independence Bridge will be closed to vehicular movement.

“Similarly, the Bonny Camp Underpass Bridge service lane inbound Independence Bridge will not be available for motorists. However, the service lane from Ahmadu Bello Way to Ozumba Mbadiwe will be open to traffic,” the statement read.

“Motorists heading to Victoria Island from Ahmadu Bello Way are advised to use Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street, and proceed to Falomo Roundabout, then link Obafemi Awolowo Road to access Ring Road to continue their journeys.

“Vehicle owners plying the route from Ahmadu Bello Way heading to 3rd Mainland Bridge should go through Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street, then link Alfred Rewane Road to Osborne Road, and connect to Ring Road to reach their destinations.

“Motorists heading to Inner Marina and CMS from Ahmadu Bello Way will be diverted to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street to connect Falomo Roundabout, then link Obafemi Awolowo Road to access J.K. Randle Road/King George V Road to reach their desired destinations.”

According to the commissioner, motorists heading to Ahmadu Bello Way from Inner Marina/CMS will have through-traffic access.

Osiyemi reassured Lagosians that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will manage traffic flow along the aforementioned routes for the duration of the project.