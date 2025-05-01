Lagos Govt. shuts Glo facility, nine other companies over pollution

The Lagos State Government has shut down operations at a telecommunication giant, Globacom, facility and three churches and seven others for contravening the noise pollution standard within the state.

Other premises sealed by the government through its environmental protection agency, LASEPA, were Assemblies of God Church, Peculiar God’s Glory International Ministry, and Celestial Church of Christ.

The enforcement operation embarked upon by the government against noise pollution and other infractions stalled commercial activities at Prime Mart superstore, Maxx-MSquare, King Nikko Hotel and Event Centre, 10:45 Hotel, C2c Meridian Integrated Hotel and NextBest Bar.

According to the government, the facilities were discovered to have persistently contravene noise pollution standards and other infractions found harmful to public health and safety.

The agency informed that the restriction order happened following a sweeping operation at Ogba, Orile Agege, Oko Oba, Dopemu areas of the state.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Babatunde Ajayi, reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance stance on environmental infractions and emphasized the need for compliance with regulations.

“Noise pollution and similar breaches affect the health and tranquillity of our communities. Today’s enforcement effort demonstrates our commitment to ensuring compliance and promoting public well-being.

“All businesses and institutions in Lagos should strictly adhere to environmental regulations. LASEPA would continue to act decisively in its drive to maintain a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos.

“The Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would continue to act decisively in its drive to maintain a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos”.