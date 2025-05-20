Lagos Govt. seals four orphanage homes for contravening regulations 

No fewer than four orphanage homes were shut by the Lagos State Government after managements of the facilities were found to have contravene rules guiding operation in the state.

The enforcement, according to the state government, was carried out to guard against malpractices and quackery at the care homes which could endanger lives of the children.

It added that the orphanage homes would remain closed pending ongoing investigations to unravel other violations that have been perpetrated particularly against the children in their care.

According to the government, necessary sanctions would be imposed on the homes after the completion of the ongoing investigations to ascertain individuals and government officials that may have assisted the homes to perpetrate the act in the state.

The Commissioner of the Ministry, Mobolaji Ogunlende, who disclosed this on Tuesday during the ministerial briefing in Ikeja, urged prospective care-giving homes to adhere strictly to the stipulated guidelines.

Ogunlende, meanwhile, disclosed that the state government has given 45 orphanages provisional approvals out of the 68 that were registered after rigorous screening processes to ensure compliance with basic standards.

The Commissioner mentioned that the executive arm gave out the approvals to complement government-owned orphanages, noting that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration remains committed to ensuring that the vulnerable children are raised in conducive environments where they can receive proper care and attention.

He said: “We are determined to jealously guard this space against quackery and and form of malpractices that could endanger the lives of our children.

“The value of life far outweighs the fees paid for registration. These homes will remain closed pending the outcome of ongoing investigations. Appropriate sanctions or corrective measures will be applied based on the findings to deter future violations”.

While addressing key prerequisites for approval for the orphanages, he stressed that the firms must provide a Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) certificate alongside supporting documents.

“The state mandates sole dedication, which means no other business operations within the facility. We also stipulate exclusive placement of children, which means no unauthorized adoption or child placement without the approval of the Ministry which would be defined in a specialized mode of operation.

“The ministry remains the sole authority for placing children in registered orphanages and we prohibit circumventing established protocols.”