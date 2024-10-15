25.2 C
Lagos Govt. shuts four hotels, others over pollution

The Lagos State Government has sealed at least four hotels, two lounges, and a firm for contravening the environmental law in their communities.

The affected establishments include Chanelrose Lounge & Bar, Mama Juli Lounge & Bakery, Klub P-14 Hotel, Emmy Prince Hotel, Baltimat Industries Limited, Iju Ishaga City Hotel & Lounge, Chitec Aluminum, and Safeland Hotel.

They were sealed by the government through its State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) for not adhering to the rules and regulations.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Babatunde Ajayi, in a statement released through its social media handle on Tuesday, noted that the sealing was carried out to ensure adherence to environmental regulations.

He said: “In a bold move to combat environmental violations, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) today sealed off several establishments across Lagos State”

“The enforcement operation, which targeted areas such as Fagba, Iyana Ipaja, Ifako-Ijaiye, and Orile Agege, forms part of LASEPA’s ongoing efforts to enforce environmental laws and safeguard public health”.

