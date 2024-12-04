Lagos Govt. shuts Festac supermarket for selling expired products

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has warned store owners, particularly consumables outlets, to desist from selling expired products to consumers.

The agency noted that selling expired products was an infringement on customers’ health and safety regulations.

It gave the warning after sealing a popular supermarket, Blessed Happy Homes Superstore, in Festac town for displaying and selling outdated products to unaware customers in the state.

The supermarket site on 6th Avenue, 13th Road was alleged to have been engaging in sharp practices that posed potential risks to customers’ lives and compromised consumers’ well-being.

According to the General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo, the management of the supermarket also failed to appear at the agency’s office, stating that they would be prosecuted for their misconduct.

Solebo noted that officials of the agency on a monitoring exercise discovered that expired baby foods and other consumables were found on display for sale at the supermarket.

He stated, “It’s very unfortunate that we still persist in this part of the world to be doing this considering the numbers of products that are found.

“Even baby food that has expired since 2023 was found on their displayed for sale and other consumables, and it’s very unfortunate that things like this are still happening.

“They were invited to the office, but unfortunately, they did not come. So, we approached the court and we got an order to seal the place.”

Solebo restated the agency’s commitment in ensuring that businesses comply with rules and regulations that protect consumers’ interests.

The LASCOPA boss, however, said, “This crackdown by the Lagos Consumer Protection Agency is a reminder of the need for vigilance and maintenance of ethical business practices across the state.”

He added that just like Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, he has zero tolerance for breach of consumers’ rights in Lagos state, “So, we just use this opportunity to tell Lagosians that they should be very careful and watch out for information of any product they are consuming”.