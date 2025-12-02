Lagos Govt. shuts down VI resturant over pollution

As part of measures to enforce environmental safety, the Lagos State Government, through its Wastewater Management Office, has sealed a restaurant in the Victoria Island area over the deliberate discharge of untreated wastewater, fats, and oils into public drains.

The restaurant, Yakoyo Abula Joint, located at 134 Sinari Daranijo Street, Victoria Island, was sealed after failing to comply with environmental regulations despite prior warnings.

The action, announced by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his X handle, was taken after officials found that the restaurant’s illegal dumping had clogged drainage channels, created a public nuisance, and heightened the risk of waterborne diseases.

According to Wahab on Tuesday, the exercise forms part of the state government’s intensified #ZeroToleranceLagos enforcement campaign against environmental violations. The closure came just a day after another property in Lekki Peninsula was shut down on Sunday for discharging raw sewage onto a public road.

Wahab warned that such practices damage infrastructure, pollute the environment, and endanger public health, vowing that the government will continue to clamp down on erring facilities until full compliance is achieved across the state.