27.7 C
Lagos
Friday, September 27, 2024
spot_img
National

Lagos Govt. shuts down Orchid mall for Lekki residents safety

0
3

The Lagos State Government through its Water Management Office (LSWMO) has sealed off Orchid Shopping Center’s premises in Lekki for contravening pollution standards in the state.

The agency noted that the shopping center at Eti-Osa was sealed following its sanitary conditions and poor hygiene practices.

According to LSWMO, the investigations carried out by its operatives prove that the shopping management discharges wastewater into the road and public drains.

The commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab who disclosed the closure on Friday, said the organization’s unsanitary practices pose an environmental nuisance and risk to public health.

While addressing the public, the commissioner cautioned organizations and individuals against discharging untreated wastewater and sewage into the environment.

Additionally, he warned that violators would face sanctions under the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law

Speaking further, the Agency reaffirmed the state’s commitment to maintaining strict sanitation and hygiene standards.

“The Lagos State government has zero tolerance for environmental pollution and degradation,” it stated.

Previous article
UK bans Naomi Campbell for misappropriating charity funds
Next article
Bello: EFCC Vs ‘Kogi’s siamese twins’

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.