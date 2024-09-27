Lagos Govt. shuts down Orchid mall for Lekki residents safety

The Lagos State Government through its Water Management Office (LSWMO) has sealed off Orchid Shopping Center’s premises in Lekki for contravening pollution standards in the state.



The agency noted that the shopping center at Eti-Osa was sealed following its sanitary conditions and poor hygiene practices.



According to LSWMO, the investigations carried out by its operatives prove that the shopping management discharges wastewater into the road and public drains.



The commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab who disclosed the closure on Friday, said the organization’s unsanitary practices pose an environmental nuisance and risk to public health.



While addressing the public, the commissioner cautioned organizations and individuals against discharging untreated wastewater and sewage into the environment.



Additionally, he warned that violators would face sanctions under the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law

Speaking further, the Agency reaffirmed the state’s commitment to maintaining strict sanitation and hygiene standards.



“The Lagos State government has zero tolerance for environmental pollution and degradation,” it stated.