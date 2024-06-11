Lagos Govt. shuts church, 13 hotels over pollution

The Lagos State Government has shuts down a religious centre and 13 hotels discovered to have contravene noise pollution standard in their communities.

The church and hospitality outfits were sealed by the government through its Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) after they were cautioned severally against the law.

In a statement released on Tuesday by LASEPA on its official social media handle, the agency stated that they were shut down to ensure adherence to environmental regulations.

According to the statement, “In a significant move aimed at tackling noise pollution and other environmental infractions, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) conducted a comprehensive enforcement operation yesterday in key areas within Lagos State, including Oshodi, Shogunle Ladipo, Mafoluku, Ajao Estate, Isolo, and Isheri/Bucknor.

“Despite prior warnings, numerous establishments, comprising hotels, Church guesthouse, restaurant, fast food outlets, and a factory, persisted in flouting LASEPA’s directives.

“Consequently, these establishments have been temporarily shut down to ensure adherence to environmental regulations.

“The affected establishments include Amoke Oge Restaurant, Humble Signature Hotel & Suites, Munaj City Hotel, J.K Apple Garden Hotel & Suites, Gentle Villa Hotel, Eva Rest Citadel Hotel, Barluxxe Hotel, Adejare Royal Guest House, M K Mama’s Kitchen, ISNO Hotel, Christ Holy Church, Grand Park Hotel & Suites, New York Hotel, and Diamond Hotel and Suites.

“LASEPA emphasizes the crucial importance of businesses complying with environmental standards, reiterating its dedication to fostering a sustainable and harmonious environment for Lagos residents.

“With repeated warnings issued to businesses across the state, LASEPA remains resolute in its commitment to rigorously enforce state environmental laws, ensuring compliance and achieving a clean and sustainable environment befitting Lagos State’s status as the nation’s Center of Excellence”.