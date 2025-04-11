Lagos Govt. shuts 13 markets indefinitely over poor hygiene

Determined to improve the hygiene standards across Lagos, the State Government has shut 13 markets indefinitely for contravening the sanitation law through indiscriminate waste disposal in the state.

The markets, it was learnt, were sealed following a series of unheeded warnings and a sustained pattern of environmental abuse which has become a threat to the health of Lagosians.

The markets sealed were : Erukan Market, Oja Oba Market, Ketu Owoseni Tundas Market, Oba Ogunjobi Market, Shops Owners at BRT Terminal, Mile 12, Ketu Terminal Market (6 plazas), Ifesowapo Shop Owners Market, Demurin Street Plaza Shops, Ketu, The Occupant, 6 Demurin Road, Ketu, Ifelodun Market, Ketu, Ibadan Unit 1 Park (between Babajide Sanwo-Olu Market and Ikosi Fruit Market), Ketu Tipper Garage,Ikosi Fruit Market.

The Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, who shut the markets, said that the decision was taken as part of the state government’s zero tolerance for indiscriminate waste disposal and poor hygiene in places set aside for trading.

Wahab added that the affected markets would remain shut until all identified infractions have been corrected to meet the hygiene standards set for markets in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner warned that the government would not desist from penalizing any market or commercial outlet that fails to meet the prescribed standards of cleanliness and waste disposal.

He said, “The zero tolerance for waste initiative is still fully in force. We are not going back on it. The only acceptable path for all markets and traders is to adopt and maintain decent waste management practices as outlined by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). The markets under closure will remain shut until these standards are met and sustained.”

The Managing Director of Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, urged market leaders to educate traders on existing waste management protocols including cleanliness and waste disposal measures to avoid sanctions.

“The expectations are clear: use the double dino bins, avoid dumping waste on road medians and roadsides, thereby obstructing traffic, activate internal waste policing to monitor compliance within your markets, and pay your waste bills. Markets that continue to defy these basic regulations will face stiff sanctions”, he said.

The LAWMA boss warned the traders that enforcement on hygiene would be intensified and that no facility would be spared if found contravening the law during inspection.

“LAWMA continues to deploy massive resources daily to evacuate market waste across the city. But these efforts are often undermined by poor internal waste practices. This has to change. Market leaders must do more to ensure their members operate within the bounds of the law”, he concluded.