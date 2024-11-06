Lagos Govt. shutdown RCCG, 10 others over pollution

The Lagos State Government has shutdown churches, various establishments across the state over noise pollution and other environmental violations.

The affected establishments include Honourable Lounge & Lodging, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Celestial Church of God, OMA Night Club and Lounge, Bridge Spot Bar, Okiki Event Center and Hall, Emota Paradise Hotel (Phase 2), CF Hotel & Suites, House 27 Hotel & Suites, Echo Spring Hotel, and Smile T Continental Hotel.

The move as gathered by Guild Press were sealed by the government through its State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) for not adhering to the rules and regulations of environmental sanitation.

The Commissioner For Environment And Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement released through his official social media handle, X, on Wednesday noted that the sealing was carried out in a bid to address noise pollution and other environmental violations.

He said, “the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) shuts down several establishments across different parts of the state.

“The enforcement operations, which targeted areas such as Ogudu, Gbagada, Iyana Ejigbo, Isolo, Ajao Estate, Oshodi, Ilasamaja, and Okota, forms a part of LASEPA’s ongoing efforts to enforce environmental laws as well as creating a cleaner and sustainable environment for Lagosians.”