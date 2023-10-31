Lagos Govt. shutdown hospital, 33 others over N356M tax debt

No fewer than 34 corporate organizations including Med-In Hospital & Pharma Services operating across Lagos have been sealed by the State Government for failing to remit Personal Income Taxes of their employees and for non-remittance of consumption taxes by operators in the hospitality sector to the government.

A breakdown of the sealed corporate organizations showed that 23 were hotels, restaurants, and event facilities discovered to have defaulted in deducting and remitting consumption taxes to the appropriate authorities.

These firms were sealed by the State government through its Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) after they were found to have contravene the laws by not remitting N356.12 million to the agency.

Other corporate organisations were NTS Nigeria, Danvic Petroleum, Business Intelligence Technology, Avaya Nigeria, Gladstone Tech, Courier Plus Services, Kurioucity, Medilag Ventures, Future Oilfields, and Seven Six & Ten,

These hospitality outfits include Blitz Suites & Hotel, Offshoroomz Hotel, God’s Grace Hotel, De Orange Place Ltd., De Santos Hotel, Kentade Hotel Limited, Chamcee, Chelsea Suites, Falode Hotels, High Climax Hotel, Chez Moi Apartment, Excellence Hotel, Bereans Venture (Tantalizer Ebute Metta), La Avril Hotel & Suites, De Orange Place Ltd., Milaco Guest House, New World Inn, Model Motels Ltd, Rely Maritime Ltd, 4 Seasons Hotel, Dream Land Hotel, 343 North Restaurant and Lounge, and Jade Palace Chinese Restaurant.

The Director of Legal Services, LIRS, Seyi Alade, disclosed this through a statement issued by LIRS Head of Corporate Communications, Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude, on Tuesday and made available to newsmen.

Alade reported that the tax liabilities of these companies and hotels amounted to more than N356.12 million, adding that their actions had caused the state government loss of revenue.

He explained that the agency had previously reduced its enforcement activities to promote voluntary compliance by taxpayers, but that certain companies and hotels chose to engage in tax evasion.

“Therefore, the renewed enforcement activities of the Service are targeted at such companies, restaurants, hotels, and event centres, he said. He emphasized that the primary goal is to secure compliance with the remittance of Consumption and Personal Income taxes, enabling the Lagos State Government to carry out projects intended for the well-being of the vast populace resident in the state”, he added.

Alade, meanwhile, reiterated that “these companies deduct Personal Income taxes from their employees’ salaries at the end of each month, and charge consumption taxes on goods and services purchased by customers.

According to him, Unfortunately, some unpatriotic firms choose to withhold these payments, illegally converting the funds for their own use.

However, he warned other corporate organizations that failure to file tax returns or engaging in tax evasion were criminal offences that may result in financial penalties and, in some cases, custodial sentences upon conviction.

He said: “The agency is prosecuting some high-net-worth individuals and companies who failed to file their returns. And courts had issued bench warrants for some taxpayers in this category and three arrests had been made pursuant to the warrants, and “they are Platinum Apartments & Suites, The Moonlight Place Enterprises and Jezreel Nursery and Primary School”.

He warned that the enforcement exercise shall be a continuous one and it shall be visited on all erring companies, hotels, restaurants, and individuals in the state if they refuse to regularize their tax positions immediately or if they fail to comply with all extant tax laws operational in Lagos State.

