Lagos Govt. shutdown four churches, others over pollution

The Lagos State Government has closed down no fewer than four religious centres and several businesses for breaching the State Environmental Laws of 2017 in Ojo Local Governments Area of the state.

Establishments sealed by the government through the State’s Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) include Rockslide Gospel Church, Unique Caesar & Bar, a recycling company, New Yorker Hotel, Flex Bar & Spa Hotel, Mountain of Faith International Gospel, Jesus International Christian Church, VLC Donald Restaurant & Event Centre, Zion Believers Church, and VLC Donald Hotel.

These establishments were sealed yesterday by the LASEPA team in the Ojo Local Government Area for allegedly failing to meet the state’s environmental standards.

After the closure, the General Manager of LASEPA, Babatunde Ajayi, reiterated the agency’s commitment to maintaining environmental standards and ensuring compliance.

He said that the agency will take decisive actions against any business not adhering to the regulations and encouraged all enterprises to collaborate with the state government to improve Lagos’s environmental conditions.

Ajayi said that LASEPA remains dedicated to safeguarding the environment and will continue to monitor and enforce compliance rigorously.