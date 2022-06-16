Lagos Govt. shifts 2022 Model colleges entrance exams to July

The Lagos State government has postponed the 2022 entrance examinations into its Model Colleges and Junior Secondary Schools across the state from Tuesday, 19th to Friday, 22nd July, 2022 in order to allow students who are yet to register do so.

It stated that the adjusted date was necessitated by the number of students who were yet to register for the screening examinations and that the general public especially prospective candidates who have not fully register should commence with registration before the deadline.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Abayomi Abolaji, through a statement issued by the Public Affairs Officer, Lagos State Examinations Board, Bakare Fatai, on Thursday ,stated that it became necessary to reschedule the dates of the examination in order to give room for the affected students.

Abolaji advised the candidates who are yet to register to do so immediately so as to print out their registration slips.

The permanent secretary urged the candidates who have registered before to revisit the Board’s Portal to register again with the Serial Number and Personalized Identification Number (PIN) issued to them at the first registration and that they should print out the Examination Slips containing necessary information for the exams.

He further urged students, parents and stakeholders to cooperate with the Exams Board to achieve a successful and smooth examination exercise.

