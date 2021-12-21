Lagos Govt. sets up Christmas trees from waste materials

The Lagos State Government, through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), have joined forces to set up eco-friendly Christmas trees with with waste materials across the state’s metropolis.

The government explained that the materials used in building the eco-friendly Christmas trees include pet bottles and discarded old tyres, adding that the creativity was to demonstrate to residents that waste materials could be used to creatively improve the aesthetics of the environment.

The LAWMA Managing Director, Ibrahim Odumboni, stated that the authority has chosen to promote the recycling initiative, by building the Christmas trees from recyclable items.

“We partnered LASPARK on the initiative to practise what we preach, by creating Christmas trees whose main materials are sourced from recyclables, and by so doing, teach residents in the state the importance of engaging in recycling, especially during this festive season,” he said during a press briefing in Lagos recently.

Odumboni noted that over 12,000 plastic bottles and 60 tyres of various sizes, were used in the process of producing the Yuletide trees, adding that the materials, if not used for the purpose would have become environmental nuisance.

He said that the eco-friendly Christmas trees, created by the Foundation for a Better Environment (F.A.B.E), on behalf of both LAWMA and LASPARK, were strategically positioned at the Johnson-Jakande-Tinubu (JJT) Park; Alausa Secretariat setback; LAWMA Head Office garden, Ijora; Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (opposite 7up) and Allen Avenue Traffic Intersection, Ikeja.

Speaking on the agency’s plans for the festive season, the LAWMA boss also reiterated their readiness to provide effective waste management services during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities, adding that PSP operators have been mandated to provide quality services to all tenements, even as the agency would also be on ground to provide back-up services.

To ensure that all parts of the metropolis received needed attention, during and after the festive period, he disclosed that the agency had been divided into operational districts, making it easier for waste collection and turn around time to be increased.

He urged the populace to bag and containerise their wastes, and shun acts of indiscriminate waste disposal, capable of defacing the environment, blocking drainage channels, and exposing their surroundings to various hazards.

While wishing residents a merry Christmas and prosperous New year in advance, the LAWMA helmsman enjoined residents to patronise only assigned PSP operators and call LAWMA toll-free numbers: 07080601020 and 617, for backup service.

