Lagos Govt. sets up accident prevention committee for fuel tankers, others

The Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote, has disclosed that the government was currently developing strategies that would address the menace of petroleum tanker explosions and accidents on roads across the state.

To achieve this, he said that the ministry has set up a working committee to develop a legal framework, and that the exercise was being undertaken in conjunction with the Ministry of Justice and would take cognisance of existing Physical Planning, Environmental and Safety Laws in Lagos State to address the issue.

Odusote listed the working committee to include representatives of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Nigeria Liquified Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NLPGAM) and other relevant stakeholders in the LPG sector.

Speaking yesterday during a stakeholders’ forum held with participants from the Oil and Gas transportation sector, themed: “Sanitising Lagos State Roads of Petroleum Tanker Explosions and Accidents”, the commissioner noted that committee was formed to develop an integrated checklist for safety audit on LPG installations in order to entrench safe and ethical practices in the LPG sector.

“The committee will also develop operational audit checks for LPG plants/facilities and ensure there is a certification process for storage tanks and trucks in the State. The regulations and standards have been put in place to guide the operations and haulage of petroleum products in Lagos,” Odusote said.

He explained that the forum was convened to come up with additional channels, policies, regulation improvement and laws for safe transportation of petroleum products in Lagos, noting that DPR is currently collaborating with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to check haulage permits of tankers conveying petroleum products.

He assured that the state government would come up with regulations and laws to enhance operations in the transportation sector as well as increase safety and safe operations.

Lamenting the significant increase in tanker explosions in recent times, Odusote emphasised that recommendations of the forum would be considered to end tanker accidents on Lagos roads.

