Lagos Govt. sets up 51-man committee for Akran’s burial

The Lagos State Government has formally inaugurated a Central Planning Committee to oversee the final burial rites of the 19th Akran of Badagry Kingdom, calling for unity, transparency and deep respect for tradition in honouring the revered monarch.

It appointed the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, as the chairman, while former Access Bank executive, Jimi Ahisu, serves as Co-Chairman and a retired Permanent Secretary, Dr Olaide Messewaku, as the Secretary.

Other members include the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Bolaji Kayode-Roberts, and former Zonal Director of Radio Nigeria, Adeyinka Amosu, who heads the Media and outreach team.

Also on the committee are the Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Babatunde Hunpe, Chairman of Badagry West LCDA, Rauf Ibrahim, Chairman of Olorunda LCDA, Ajose Kumayon, Bonu Solomon, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, Member representing Badagry Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Sesi Whingan, retired Deputy Comptroller General Biodun Hundeyin, alongside White Cap Chiefs, clerics and representatives of traditional institutions.

The inauguration ceremony held on Sunday, at the Akran Palace in Badagry, drew a large gathering of government officials, local council chairmen, traditional rulers, religious leaders, security agencies and key stakeholders from across Badagry Division.

Speaking at the inauguration, Bolaji Kayode-Roberts, described the assignment as a sacred duty, stressing that the burial of the departed monarch must reflect dignity, accountability, cultural sensitivity and zero politicisation.

“This is not an all-political affair. Let us put ourselves in the shoes of the children. If this were our biological father, how befitting would we want the burial to be?” he added.

The commissioner warned against financial misconduct, political interference and any action capable of eroding public trust, assuring that the Lagos State Government and the governor would give full support to ensure a smooth and honourable process.

He also commended the chairmen of the local governments in Badagry Division, particularly Hunpe, as well as the royal family and traditional chiefs for maintaining unity before and after the monarch’s passing.

Also, the Co-Chairman, Jimi Ahisu, acknowledged the enormity of the responsibility but expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver through cooperation and divine guidance.

“I will be deceiving myself if I say this job will be easy, but I trust God that with unity and cooperation, we will succeed,” Ahisu said.

He emphasised that the committee would work across key sectors to ensure inclusiveness, transparency and effective coordination, while steering clear of political distractions.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Layode, underscored the need for peace, orderliness and strict adherence to cultural traditions, urging close collaboration with security agencies and traditional institutions to guarantee a hitch-free burial.