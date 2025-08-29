Lagos Govt. sets November deadline for 2026 Hajj fare

The Lagos State Government, through its Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, has declared November 2025 as the deadline for payment of the N8.5 million initial deposit for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

It stated that intending pilgrims wishing to perform the holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia must pay the fund to guarantee its readiness for the religious exercise.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, who made the declaration during a scheduled meeting with stakeholders in his office at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, the state capital. said that the decision on the deadline was taken in compliance with the guidelines and calendar unveiled by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

He added that the State would not take the guidelines for granted, hence, the decision to start the operation early with the sales of forms to intending pilgrims and complete necessary processes on or before the end of December.

While appreciating the stakeholders for their cooperation and support over the years, he urged them to work hard towards getting more intending pilgrims in order to actualize the 2,236 slots allocated to the State by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He also enjoined them to ensure that their pilgrims are in good health when registering them for the spiritual exercise so as to avoid health-related casualties whilst in the foreign land.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, who doubles as Chairman CWC on 2025 Hajj, Dr. Abdullahi Jebe, said that the stakeholders had greatly contributed to the successes recorded by the State in Hajj and Umrah operations over the years.

He urged them not to relent in their efforts at marketing the ‘Lagos brand’ to potential intending pilgrims, but continue to bring more patronage to the state. He also promised that their efforts would not be in vain.

The Board Secretary, AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, stated that as formidable partners, the State Government has absolute confidence in them to deliver and add value to the much-expected success in the 2026 Hajj and Umrah operations more than before. He also urged them to always abide by the guidelines of the Saudi authorities and NAHCON.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the stakeholders, Rabiu Olowo expressed his appreciation to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Commissioner for Home Affairs, the Special Adviser on Islamic Matters, the Board Secretary, and members of staff for providing them a conducive atmosphere to contribute their quota to the successes of Hajj and Umrah operations.

He pledged on behalf of his members to continue to improve in their efforts to bring more intending pilgrims to patronize the State for spiritually fulfilling and rewarding pilgrimages.

In a related development, the Board Secretary, AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, yesterday, led his management team on a courtesy visit to a very important stakeholder and sponsor, Libari Oseni, in his Lagos home.

The purpose of the visit was to formally appreciate him for sponsoring a substantial number of pilgrims to the last Hajj exercise. Prayers were also offered for him while his support in sponsoring more pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj exercise was sought.

In his response, the host appreciated Ajomagberin and his team for finding time to visit him and promised to continue to patronize the Board for the holy pilgrimage as long as Allah makes it possible for him.