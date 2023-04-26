Lagos Govt. sets deadline date for 2023 Hajj fare payment

The Lagos State Government through its Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has set Tuesday, May 2, as the deadline date for all intending pilgrims to complete the payment of their fare to Saudi Arabia.

It said that the date was fixed following directives from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) that all pilgrims boards should remit Hajj fare paid by intending pilgrims by April 21, 2023.

The Board Secretary, Saheed Onipede, disclosed this after attending NAHCON meeting on hajj preparation for 2023 edition in Saudi Arabia.

He said, “2023 Hajj operation is very much around the corner and in order for us to meet the timeline set by NAHCON for remittances, every intending pilgrim must play their part of the bargain”.

According to him, the affected intending pilgrims are those who initially paid N1,300,000.00 and N2,640,000.00 in 2019 till date and are yet to pay the balance to meet up with the approved current hajj fare of N3,200,000.00.

While appealing to those affected to ensure that they pay-up the Hajj fare on or before the deadline, he was emphatic that failure to do so would jeopardize their chances of visiting Saudi Arabia with the current batches.

The Board scribe further emphasized that early remittance to NAHCON would guarantee the State securing comfortable and decent accommodation, as well as other necessary amenities for better welfare of pilgrims in Makkah, Madinah, Muna, and Arafah, respectively.

Onipede, however, reiterated that this new directive is to complement the earlier statement issued by the Board in which the intending pilgrims were directed to pay NAHCON’s fare on or before the April 21 deadline while the N200,000.00 added by the State for Hadiyyah (sacrificial) ram, medical screening, Ziyyarah to historical sites both in Makkah and Madinah and others not captured by NAHCON, be paid within a two-week extension window.

Also, the Board has fixed this Saturday for the commencement of weekend lectures for all the intending pilgrims which would be held simultaneously in all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State and facilitated by the league of Ulamah (Islamic Scholars/clerics) accredited by the Board.