Lagos Govt. sets conditions for dispatch riders operations

The Lagos State Government has outlined key operational standards for dispatch riders across the state to ensure road safety, reduce traffic congestion, and maintain sanity on the roads.



These regulations include the mandatory use of motorcycles with a minimum engine capacity of 200cc, the prohibition of overloading bikes with oversized goods, and the strict adherence to traffic laws, such as avoiding riding in BRT lanes and one-way streets.



It emphasized the importance of proper rider training to ensure smooth traffic flow and road safety, stressing the need for strict adherence to regulations to promote discipline and compliance.



The General Manager of the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this during a courtesy visit by the National Union of Dispatch Riders and Mail Operators of Nigeria (NUDRMON) on Friday.



Speaking during the visit, Bakare-Oki cautioned against reckless behaviors such as “hit-and-run” incidents, excessive speeding, and damaging vehicles while navigating through traffic.



While stressing the importance of adhering to traffic laws, the General Manager urged NUDRMON to equip riders with the necessary knowledge and skills to conduct themselves professionally and safely on Lagos roads.



Bakare-Oki also recommended that NUDRMON take advantage of training opportunities available through LASTMA and the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute.



Meanwhile, the Lagos State Chairman of NUDRMON, Mr. Oshoko Babatunde, acknowledged the concerns raised by the LASTMA head and assured that the union is taking decisive action to address the growing complaints about dispatch and mail riders.



Babatunde also announced the forthcoming introduction of a “Body Number” identification system for dispatch riders, aimed at promoting accountability.



According to him, this initiative will assign each rider a unique identification number, enabling efficient data collation and simplifying the tracking process in cases of missing consignments or traffic violations.



He further affirmed the institute’s commitment to enhancing service delivery and maintaining high standards of professionalism among its members