Lagos Govt. sets 2026 agenda for waterfront development

The Lagos State Government has unveiled its 2026 plans to strengthen waterfront infrastructure, improve service delivery, and promote sustainable development across the state.

The new plan aims to reposition the Ministry for greater efficiency, better service delivery, and enhanced public confidence.

Commissioner of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dayo Alebiosu, during a meeting with ministry staff on Thursday, disclosed that the renewed approach will inject fresh zeal into the workforce and align the Ministry with the State’s broader developmental agenda.

The Commissioner also revealed that the administration is intensifying efforts to foster stronger, more productive inter-ministerial collaboration, with ongoing joint initiatives already underway between the Ministry and the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, including its relevant parastatals.

This partnership, he stressed, will ensure strict enforcement of the State’s building and construction regulations, promote orderly development across waterfront corridors, and guarantee full compliance with established urban planning and environmental standards.

Alebiosu emphasized that the renewed direction reflects the State Government’s commitment to sustainable waterfront development, enhanced regulatory oversight, and the creation of safer, well-planned coastal communities across Lagos.

Highlighting achievements since his appointment, including the creation of critical waterfront schemes such as the Okun-Ajah, Okunde, and Oworo Waterfront Schemes, the Commissioner declared that enforcement operations will be intensified in 2026 to protect the rights of rightful property owners within these areas.

“We have to enforce. We are very much aware of some encroachers on these schemes; therefore, our body language must be in conformity with the language they speak,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Wasiu Olayinka, urged all Heads of Departments and Units to cultivate the habit of togetherness and foster stronger synergy to ensure that the Ministry’s goals for 2026 are fully achieved.

He assured the management staff that their cooperation with the Commissioner and commitment to teamwork would propel the Ministry to greater heights.