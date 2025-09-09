Lagos Govt. seizes N2.5M single-use platics across markets

As part of renewed efforts to rid the metropolis of Styrofoam and Single-Use Plastics, the Lagos Government through its Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI has seized N2.5 million Styrofoam food packs and Single Use Plastics (SUPs) across markets and shopping malls in the state.

The N2.5 million products were confiscated from traders by the agency in adherence with the state government’s order banning the means of serving and selling food in Lagos.

This was contained in a statement released on Tuesday by the Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun (retd) to press men at the Agency’s Command Headquarters situated at Bolade-Oshodi.

According to the Corps Marshal, “the ban on Styrofoam is already in effect and while the ban has also been extended towards single-use plastics, we discovered via intelligence reports that there are traders in shopping malls and markets around the State who keep flouting the orders of the State, hence our decision to undertake enforcement operations in the Agege, Oshodi, Idunmota, Mushin, Victoria Island and Lekki market areas which resulted in a seizure of banned products worth N2.5 million”.

Highlighting the harm constituted by single-use plastics, Cole revealed how the Environment Ministry’s decision to announce the ban back in July 1 remains in the best interest of the environment. He also buttressed how plastic waste constitutes a negative threat to the costal environment and the dangers posed to public health in Lagos.

The retired Major stated that other items banned in the single-use category are plastic straws, plastic cutlery and all single-use carrier bags, nylons that have less than 40 micron thickness, putting to rest the misinformation currently peddled by mischief makers about the ban.

Whilst re-iterating the carpet ban on Styrofoam, the Corps Marshal emphasized on the need for total compliance to the eradication of Styrofoam food containers and all kinds of polystyrene cups, including disposable cups that possess no recycle value due to the non-biodegradable nature, which poses harm to the environment.

The Corps Marshal read the riot act to traders to desist from trading in Styrofoam, SUPs, displaying wares for sale on road setbacks, lay-bys, medians, verges, gutter slabs, as these activities remain banned by the State’s environmental laws. Underscoring the need for pedestrians’ safety while crossing highways, the KAI top man advocated for the appropriate use of pedestrian bridges, just as he warned Lagosians to refrain from engaging in open urination, defecation and indiscriminate dumping of refuse which blocks the drains and prevents the flow of storm water into the canals.