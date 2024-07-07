Lagos Govt. seizes 22 vehicles for violating traffic laws

In a broader initiative to ensure compliance with traffic rules and regulations, the Traffic Monitoring and Investigation Unit (TMI) of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has embarked on enforcement drive, leading to the apprehension of 22 vehicles for various traffic offences.

The offences committed include; illegal conversion of laybys and walkways into motor parks, unauthorized stopping on highways, indiscriminate parking, and the use of lay-bys, walkways as showrooms by car dealers, among other violations.

The enforcement drive, which took place in the Ikeja, Ogba, Billings Way, and Berger areas of the state is targeted towards improved traffic management and road safety.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who confirmed the number of vehicles seized on Sunday, explained that the Traffic Monitoring and Investigation Unit (TMI) of the ministry will continue to monitor and apprehend violators daily to maintain free flow of traffic and safeguard Motorists.

He reiterated that the enforcement operations will target both commercial and private vehicles that violate Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.

The Commissioner further commended the State TASKFORCE for the feat recorded in the enforcement of illegal activities of Transport Operators. He encourage compliance by residents to avoid penalties while urging them to also contribute to a safer, more orderly traffic system.