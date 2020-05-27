Lagos Govt. seek parents, NGO support on pupils education development

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB has urged parents, alongside Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) to collaborate with the state governments towards achieving academic excellence needed for the successful future of their children and wards.

It explained that only effective collaboration between both parties and other stakeholders can guarantee a vibrant education sector which will career for an all-inclusive education of both the body, mind, and that of spirituality.

The Chairman of LASUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King, noted that it was imperative for parents and guardians to know that investment in the future of school children cannot be handled by the government alone.

Alawiye-King, who made the call while speaking during a special prayer session organized by the Board in commemoration of the 2020 Children’s Day celebration on Wednesday, urged parents and guardians in the state to invest massively in both the academic and spiritual rejuvenation of their children.

According to him, academic excellence through spiritual rebirth was needed to succeed in life, adding that the present situation of the lockdown of schools across the world owing to coronavirus pandemic which had made it difficult for school children to gather for learning or for celebration needs spiritual intervention.

“This prayer session is a spiritual investment in the future of our children. It is our fervent belief and prayer that this pandemic ends soon. We hope that our children for whom we have organized this feel appreciated and celebrated.

“While we talked about that, there is a need for strong collaboration with NGOs, corporate organizations, and well-meaning individuals for the provision of free, compulsory, accessible, and Qualitative Basic Education. I seize this opportunity to appreciate those that have contributed to this cause,” Alawiye-King stated.

Furthermore, he encouraged the children to also adhere to all measures needed to keep COVID-19 pandemic at bay such as the observance of physical distancing, the use of face masks, proper washing of their hands as well as good hygiene practices.